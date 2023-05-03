Shabnim Ismail announces retirement from international cricket

South African pacer Shabnam Ismail announced her retirement from all formats of international cricket on Wednesday. Her last piece of action on the international stage came during the T20 Women's World Cup final against Australia.

This news will come as a huge shock to the Proteas after the experienced trio of Dane van Niekerk and Mignon du Preez, and Lizelle Lee had announced their retirements from the game. While Preez and Lee had done so last year, Niekerk made her announcement this year itself.

Ismail calls it a day on her international career as the second-highest wicket taker in the history of Women ODIs where her 191 wickets will play second fiddle to Indian Jhulan Goswami 255 wickets. Moreover, the 34-year-old bowler finishes her South Africa career as the country's highest wicket taker across all formats.

"After 16 years proudly representing my country, I have come to the difficult decision to retire from international cricket and move on to the next chapter of my life," Ismail said through a statement issued on Wednesday.

"I really believe that reducing the amount of cricket I play will enable me to do this, and playing in global leagues is the only way I see to be able to fit in both family and cricket," she further added.

Shabnim was acquired by the UP Warriorz in the inaugural edition of the Women's Premier League in India, where she picked up three wickets in three innings.

(With Reuters