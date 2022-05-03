Senior Women's T20 Final - Railways v/s Maharashtra - Preview, Squads, Predicted 11, When and Where to Watch

Two heavyweights - Railways and Maharashtra, are all set to clash in the final of the premier women's domestic cricket tournament in India - the Senior Women's T20 on Wednesday at the Lalbhai Contractor Stadium in Surat.

While the defending champions Railways have been unbeaten in the tournament so far and will start as the overwhelming favourties, one cannot really rule out Maharashtra, who have lost just a solitary game this season.

In fact there is a lot to play for for the Maharashtra girls who are yet to lift the Senior Women's T20 trophy, having finished runners-up four times. The Railways, on the other hand, are the most successful teams in the history of the tournament with a whopping nine titles in their bag.

Squads

Railways: Mithali Raj (c), Dayalan Hemalatha, Mona Meshram, Punam Raut, Sabbhieni Meghna, Anjali Sarvani, Arundati Reddy, Pushpa Kiresur, Shani T, Sneh Rana, Sobhana Asha, Swagatika Rath, Tanusree Sarkar, Nuzhat Parveen, Ekta Bisht, Meghana Singh, Poonam Yadav, Preeti Bose, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Singh, Tanuja Kanwar

Maharastra: Smriti Mandhana (c), Rutuja Gilbile, Sayali Anil Lonkar, Tejal Hasabnis, Aarti Kedkar, Devika Vaidya, Mukta Magre, Shweta Sawant, Shivali Shinde, Maya Sonawane, Priyanka Garkhede, Shraddha Pokharkhar, Utkarsha Pawar

Predicted 11

Railways: S Meghana, Nuzhat Parveen, Dayalan Hemalatha, Sneh Rana (c), Swagatika Rath, Mona, Renuka Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Anjali Sarvani, Tanuja Kanwer, Poonam Yadav

Maharashtra: Smriti Mandhana, Shivali Shinde, Tejal Hasabnis, Mukta Magre, Devika Vaidya, Sayali Anil Lonkar, Maya Sonawane, Priyanka Garkhede, Utkarsha Pawar, Aarti Kedar, Shraddha Pokharkhar

When to Watch?

The final between Railways and Maharashtra is expected is expected to start at 4:30 pm IST on 4th May 2022.

Where to Watch?

The chances of getting to watch the Senior Women's T20 Final looks bleak with BCCI not broadcasting or live streaming a single game so far.