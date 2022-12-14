Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Women's Cricket
Sanika Chalke scores double century in U-19 one day for Mumbai
Chalke became only the fourth Indian woman to score a U19 one-day double century.
Sanika Chalke scored a double century for Mumbai in an U-19 One Day tournament against Sikkim on Wednesday. She became only the fourth Indian woman to score a double ton in the age group. Others include the likes of Indian Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, and Raghvi Bisht.
Mumbai scored a total of 455/4 in 50 overs, out of which Chalke contributed 200 in 117 deliveries to stay not out. Fellow teammate Sharvi Save scored 111* (79) to help Mumbai put up a mammoth total.
The match is part of Women's One Day U-19 trophy. As it stands, Sikkim's score is 4/1 in 5.1 overs.
