Richa Ghosh, Jemimah Rodrigues rise in T20I rankings

Indian pair of Jemimah Rodrigues and Richa Ghosh are among the biggest movers in the latest weekly update of the ICC Women's T20I Rankings.

Rodrigues has moved from 13th to 11th after her unbeaten 52 in the T20 World Cup match vs Pakistan while Ghosh is up from 42nd to 36th following her 31 not out. The pair had put on a match-winning partnership. Pakistan captain Bismah Maroof has also advanced three slots to reach 30th position after her unbeaten 68.

Australia opener Alyssa Healy and Sri Lanka captain Chamari Athapaththu are among the batters to gain.

In the bowling rankings, spinners Sophie Ecclestone of England and Nonkululeko Mlaba of South Africa have consolidated their positions as the top two.

Meanwhile, Gardner has jumped seven places to sixth position after winning the Player of the Match award for her haul of five for 12 against New Zealand. She remains the top all-rounder in the format while Hayley Matthews and New Zealand's Amelia Kerr have inched up a place each to third and fourth positions.

West Indies captain Hayley Matthews (up four places to 18th), Ireland's Gaby Lewis (up two places to 22nd) and Australia's Ellyse Perry (up four places to 25th) are among others to gain in the update, that considers performances in the first seven matches of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023.