Richa Ghosh, the other Siliguri wicketkeeper, scores fastest ODI 50 by an Indian woman

18-year-old wicketkeeper Richa Ghosh smashed a 26-ball fifty in the 4th ODI vs New Zealand in Queenstown on Tuesday, breaking the record for the fastest ODI fifty by an Indian woman.

India were 19 for 4 in a rain-shortened chase of 192 in 20 overs when Richa Ghosh came in. Batting at a strike rate of 200 and keeping a run rate of more than 10, the 77-run partnership between Mithali Raj and Richa Ghosh gave India hope of pulling off an unlikely victory.

Only six more fifties in Women's ODIs have been recorded in 26 or fewer balls - none before by an Indian.

can't help but bat our eyes at @13richaghosh, as she scores the fastest half-century for India in WODI! 😍#NZvIND

Fastest Women's ODI fifty by an Indian



26 balls - Richa Ghosh v NZ, today

29 balls - Rumeli Dhar vs SL, 2008

32 balls - Veda Krishnamurthy v SA, 2018

Not only was the 26-ball fifty the fastest fifty by an Indian, this is also the new record for the fastest 50 scored in New Zealand.

Richa fell for 52 off 29 balls, and when Mithali (30 off 28) also followed her into the pavilion, the match was all but over. India were all out for 128 in 17.5 overs soon after, going down by 0-4 in the ongoing series.

Melie Kerr and @Jensen_Hayley combine once again! Richa Ghosh departs after a well-made fifty 🏏#NZvIND

Richa had hit a brisk 65 in a lost cause in the second ODI against New Zealand too, then also putting on a partnership with Mithali Raj.

"When I am batting at number five, my role remains the same, to build a partnership and attack as per the team's situation and I follow that. My game is simple, to attack and take singles and keep playing," she had said at the post-match press conference.



Wicketkeeper Richa Ghosh hails from Siliguri, from where another India international wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha also comes from.







