Rain washes out second Women's T20I between India and South Africa

Persistent rain led to the abandonment of the second Women's T20 International between India and South Africa after the visitors posted a score of 177 for six on Sunday.

The rain-out allowed South Africa to maintain their 1-0 lead in the three-match series, setting up a must-win situation for India in the third and final T20I scheduled for Tuesday, July 9, to avoid a rare home series defeat.

The start of the match was delayed by 15 minutes due to rain, which intermittently disrupted South Africa's innings without halting play entirely. However, during the innings break, heavy rainfall began, keeping the teams confined to their dressing rooms.

By 9:16 PM, the persistent drizzle made it impossible to start play within the cut-off time of 10:13 PM for a minimum five-over-a-side match, leading the umpires to call off the game.

Earlier in the day, Tazmin Brits scored a composed half-century, guiding the Proteas to a formidable total of 177 for six after being invited to bat first. Brits (52 off 39 balls) was well-supported by Anneke Bosch (40 off 32 balls), contributing to South Africa's second-highest T20I total against India.

🇿🇦South Africa put up a strong total on board — 177/6



🇮🇳India's reply delayed for the time being due to rain.

Update: The match has been abandoned.#INDWvsSAW | #CricketTwitter pic.twitter.com/e25XlD81Ra — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) July 7, 2024

The opening pair, Laura Wolvaardt (22 off 12 balls) and Brits, provided a solid start with a 42-run partnership before pacer Pooja Vastrakar dismissed Wolvaardt in the fifth over. Brits continued to score briskly alongside Marizanne Kapp (20 off 14 balls), helping South Africa amass 66 runs during the powerplay.



Despite Brits reaching her 11th T20I half-century, her partnership with Bosch ended at 38 runs when she fell to Deepti Sharma in the 14th over, leaving the score at 113 for three. The Indian bowlers, particularly the spinners, effectively contained the South African batters, who frequently resorted to sweep shots.

Vastrakar bowled the final over, dismissing Nadine de Klerk (14 off 9 balls). However, Jemimah Rodrigues dropped a catch, allowing Annerie Dercksen (12 not out) to capitalize with three consecutive fours off the last three balls of the innings. Vastrakar and Deepti Sharma each took two wickets for India.

The rain-affected match leaves the series outcome hinging on the final T20I.