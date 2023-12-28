Top five young promising Indian women's cricketers in 2023

In 2023, the Indian women’s cricket team showcased their magic across various formats, spanning from T20Is to ODIs and Tests. The year marked the inauguration of a full-fledged Women's Premier League (WPL). Riding on their exploits in the domestic T20 tournament, the Indian women's team reached the semifinals at the Women's T20 World Cup.

Notably, the historic Test victory against England added to the vibrant tapestry of the cricketing year. Amidst these diverse hues, emerging talents illuminated the scene, promising a bright future for the national side in the years ahead.



Some are young by age, and some are experienced by the number of chances they have received. This list includes their incredible skills, unrivaled talent, and promise shown for the time to come on the field.

Here are the top 5 Indian women cricketers who delivered and showed promise throughout 2023:

Kashvee Gautam

Kashvee Gautam etched her name in WPL history by securing the title of the most expensive uncapped player. In a highly competitive bidding process, she clinched a substantial Rs 2 crore deal with Gujarat Giants.

Known for her right-arm seam bowling, Gautam first garnered attention in 2020 during a women's domestic U19 competition. In a one-day game, she achieved a remarkable ten-wicket haul, including a hat-trick, while representing Chandigarh against Arunachal Pradesh. This standout performance earned her a coveted spot in one of the teams participating in the Women's T20 Challenge.



Following an unsold appearance in the Women's Premier League auction the previous year, Kashvee Gautam responded resiliently. She focused on enhancing her pace, guided by feedback from scouts. While her domestic cricket record remained consistent, she showcased her cricketing prowess in the Women's T20 trophy this year.

Gautam made an impact by claiming 12 wickets in seven games, maintaining an impressive economy rate of 4.14. As anticipation builds, cricket enthusiasts eagerly await to witness the promising contributions she has in store for the Indian team.



Shreyanka Patil

Shreyanka Rajesh Patil, born on July 31, 2002, showcases her cricketing prowess as a right-arm medium pacer for Karnataka and Royal Challengers Bangalore. Her notable achievements include finishing as the second-highest wicket-taker in the Women's Senior One Day Trophy 2022-23.

Setting a historic milestone, Shreyanka became the first player to represent India in the Women's Caribbean Premier League (WCPL) while playing for the Guyana Amazon Warriors. Furthermore, she secured the title of the highest wicket-taker in the recently concluded second edition of the WCPL.



In the inaugural Women's Premier League (WPL) auction, Royal Challengers Bangalore secured Shreyanka for Rs 10 Lakhs, recognising her consistent performances for both the state and various franchises.

Aged 21, she made her mark in international cricket by representing the Indian women's team in the T20 series against England. Despite an initially expensive spell, she showcased her wicket-taking abilities by securing two crucial dismissals in her debut series against England. Shreyanka particularly shined in the last match, claiming three wickets with an economy rate of 4.75.



Vrinda Dinesh

Vrinda, the 22-year-old batter, showcased her batting talent during the remarkable domestic season with Karnataka. This performance garnered attention as UP Warriorz secured her for a significant Rs 1.3 crore at the recently concluded WPL auction.

Over the last two seasons, Vrinda has established herself as one of the prolific scorers, playing a pivotal role in Karnataka's journey to the final of the Senior Women's one-day tournament earlier this year. Accumulating an impressive 477 runs in 11 innings, she concluded the tournament as the fifth-highest run-scorer, trailing behind Jasia Akter and Priya Punia.



As Vrinda steps into the WPL, there is anticipation and excitement about her potential contributions. Holding promise as a front-running player for both India and her franchise, she adds an element of anticipation to the upcoming cricketing seasons.



Shubha Satheesh

Shubha Satheesh, the debutant for India, played her first Test match for India against England in Navi Mumbai. She went through the grind for seven years in the domestic circuit before earning her national team cap. Shubha scored 69 off 76 deliveries comprising 13 boundaries whilst batting at No. 3 in the red-ball game.



Emerging batting sensation Shubha Satheesh has become India's second-fastest women's player to score a half-century in Test cricket behind Sangita Dabir. The left-handed batter recently caught everyone’s attention when the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) roped her in for Rs 10 lakhs at the Women's Premier League (WPL) auction 2024 in Mumbai. She looks like a promising prospect for India in the times to come.



Saika Ishaque



At 28, Saika Ishaque may not be the youngest, but her cricketing career is in its youthful phase, having recently debuted against England in the T20 series. The left-arm spinner is now on the verge of entering the Test team as India strives to establish a dominant squad.

Saika's cricketing journey, initiated at a young age, has been extraordinary, especially considering the challenges of her conservative and marginalized background. Undeterred by societal norms for women, she set her sights on cricket, turning her vision into an unstoppable force.



In the inaugural season of the WPL, Ishaque played a pivotal role in the Mumbai Indians' triumphant journey, securing 9 wickets in 8 matches with an impressive economy rate of 5.80. Transitioning to international cricket, Saika made a compelling statement by claiming 3 wickets with an economy of just 5.50 in her debut series against England in the third T20, showcasing the promise she holds for the future.