Indian women's Cricket team eye series win against South Africa in 2nd ODI

Indian women's cricket team won the first match of a three-match ODI series against South Africa convincingly beating the Proteas women by a hefty margin of 143 runs.

The star performer of the match was Smriti Mandhana, who happened to score her 6th ODI Ton and surprisingly, the first on Indian soil.



Smriti went past her captain Harmanpreet and she is just one hundred away from the Indian legend Mithal Raj. Apart from Smriti most of the Indian top-order batters failed to capitalize with almost everyone getting out early.

The Indian all-rounders came to the rescue, Deepti and Pooja both scored 30-odd runs taking India to a total of 265/8 at the end of 50 overs.



Indian bowlers decimated the SA-W batting attack and bowled them out on a mere score of 122 with the debutant Asha Sobhana scalping 4 wickets and Deepti grabbing 2 giving India the much-needed start in the series.

Asha Sobhana registered the second-best figures by an Indian woman on debut.

Details of the second ODI between India v/s South Africa

﻿Match:- India Women v/s South Africa Women, 2nd ODI

Venue:- M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru

Date & Time :- 19th June 2024 at 1:30PM

Probable XI's

India: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana ( VC), Shafali Verma, Dayalan Hemalatha, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (WK), Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Renuka Singh, Asha Sobhana, Radha Yadav.

South Africa: Laura Wolvaraadt (C), Tazmin Brits, Anneke Bosch, Sune Luus, Marizanne Kapp, Annerie Dercksen, Nondumiso Shangase, Sinalo Jafta (WK),Masabata Klass,Nonkululeko Mlaba,Ayabonga Khaka.

Few things to look at



The form of Shafali Verma and the captain Harmanpreet Kaur hasn’t been good. In the past few outings both the batters have failed to score big runs.

Jemmiah, who’s returning from a back injury will be keen to perform at the second outing in Bengaluru on Wednesday.



There will be eyes on the return of Pooja Vastrakar, who hopped off the field in the 18th over of the SA-Women’s innings. However, Smriti later attributed it to be a mere cramp.

However, India will be looking to win the next match and seal the series on Wednesday.