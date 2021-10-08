Leg spinner Poonam Yadav signs with Brisbane Heat for WBBL 8

Ace Indian leg spinner, Poonam Yadav, has penned a contract with Brisbane Heat for the upcoming Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) season 8. The 30-year-old will replace New Zealand's Amelia Kerr, who pulled out of the tournament citing mental health reasons, in the Brisbane squad.



This will be Uttar Pradesh girl's maiden foray into a foreign T20 league.

.@HeatBBL have secured an international leg-spinner to fill the hole left by New Zealand star Amelia Kerr's withdrawal, signing India's Poonam Yadav#WBBL07 | @JollyLauz18 https://t.co/GZs8SwNiEl — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) October 8, 2021





"Poonam's skill and her competitiveness is a huge result, She is a different type of bowler to Melie, and we are clear on how we can best utilise her talents in our line-up. Jess Jonassen has played against her and as captain, she is very keen to work alongside her now she is with the Heat," said Noffke, the Heat coach to cricket.com.au.



With this signing, Poonam Yadav becomes the eighth Indian to have been contracted for the WBBL season 8. She joins the likes of Smriti Mandhana, Deepthi Sharma (both Sydney Thunders), Shafali Verma, Radha Yadav (both Sydney Thunders), Richa Ghosh (Hobart Hurricanes), Jemimah Rodrigues and Harmanpreet Kaur (both Melbourne Renegades) in the league.



