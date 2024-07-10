'Bowling hard lengths helped me,' says Pooja Vastrakar after match winning performance

Indian pacer Pooja Vastrakar credited her success in the T20I series against South Africa to meticulous preparation and flawless execution of her plans, stating it will benefit her when India competes in the women’s Asia Cup T20 in Sri Lanka next week.

Vastrakar took four wickets for 13 runs in 3.1 overs in the third T20I, helping India dismiss South Africa for 84, earning her the Player of the Match and Player of the Series awards.



"It was an opportunity for me to execute what I practiced in the nets - bowling wicket-to-wicket. Bowling hard lengths also helped me," the 24-year-old said during the post-match presentation ceremony.

"The team trusted me with the new ball, and I aimed to take early wickets to give the team a strong start," added Vastrakar, who finished as the highest wicket-taker in the T20I series with eight wickets from three matches.



"These hard lengths will be effective in Sri Lanka, and I aim to perform well in the Asia Cup. Tonight, we focused on our strengths, and all bowlers contributed effectively," said Vastrakar, who also took four wickets in the ODI series against South Africa in Bengaluru.



The ninth edition of the Women’s Asia Cup will be held from July 19 to 28 in Sri Lanka.



India showcased a remarkable all-round performance by bundling out South Africa for 84 and then chasing down the target in 10.5 overs, scoring 88 without loss, with Smriti Mandhana blasting an unbeaten 40-ball 54.



The 10-wicket victory allowed India to level the series 1-1 after South Africa won the first T20I by 12 runs, and the second game was washed out by rain.

Harmanpreet vows to do well in Asia Cup

“We spoke about the things we need to improve and I’m proud of the way we played today. Going forward, we might have situations similar to this where we have to go hard and express ourselves,” Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur said.



“We were positive today and played as a team. Whoever got the opportunity, they did well. Self-belief was there and now with the Asia Cup around the corner, we want to go there and do well.”

Speaking about head coach Amol Mazumdar, Kaur said: “He is really cool and keeps things simple, the staff is very positive and this is the best staff I have ever worked with.”