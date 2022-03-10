Women's World Cup: Pooja Vastrakar stuns New Zealand with a terrific run-out — WATCH

India had an excellent start to their second match of ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2022 against New Zealand as the duo of Jhulan Goswami and Meghna Singh kept things tight in the first couple of overs.



The pressure built by Goswami and Singh in the first two overs help India reap rewards in the very next over as the White Ferns' veteran opening duo of Suzie Bates and Sophie Devine attempted a risky single.

The latter tapped the delivery from Jhulan Goswami to the off-side and called her partner for a quick single. It seemed to be a very good call and Bates obliged. But, what happened later has the whole world talking.

Pooja Vastrakar, India's hero from their World Cup opener against Pakistan, was standing at covers. The 22-year-old was quick to run forward and attack the ball.



Vastrakar collected it with a single hand and fired in a direct hit at the wicketkeeper's end to catch Suzie Bates well short of the crease.