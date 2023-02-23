Women's T20 World Cup: Pooja Vastrakar ruled out of semis, Sneh Rana replaces

Indian premier all-rounder Pooja Vastrakar has been ruled out of the semi-final clash against Australia in the ongoing Women's T20 World Cup.

The all-rounder is ruled out due to an upper tract infection ahead of the crucial contest.

Vastrakar featured in all of India’s group-stage games. The medium-pacer has picked up two wickets at a bowling average of 44.5 at the tournament so far.

Off-spin bowling all-rounder Sneh Rana will replace her in the Indian squad. The ICC Event Technical Committee has approved a replacement player request from the BCCI, confirmed International Cricket Council.

#Breaking | All-rounder Sneh Rana, who has featured in 24 T20Is, will replace Pooja Vastrakar after the latter was officially ruled out due to an upper respiratory tract infection. No word on Harmanpreet as yet!



Best of luck @SnehRana15 ✊#T20WorldCup2023 | #CricketTwitter pic.twitter.com/PbjCjqrU0G — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) February 23, 2023

Sneh Rana featured in 47 internationals including 24 T20Is and she come into consideration for the cut-throat semi-final on Thursday.



Indian camp has been hit by fitness and injury right before a crucial clash. Earlier, Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur and Pooja Vastrakar were admitted to a local hospital on the grounds of illness.

While the air around Pooja Vastrakar is clear now but the situation of Harmapreet Kaur is still not clear.

All-rounder Radha Yadav is also facing fitness issues and India will be in deep trouble as these issues will force the management to tinker with already set team combination.

More to follow



