Pooja Vastrakar's 96 rescues India D from 57/4 at Senior Women's Challenger

Indian women's team cricketer Pooja Vastrakar showcased her batting class on Tuesday as she scored a 96 (96 balls) for India D at the Senior Women's Cricket Challenger Trophy One Day Match (2021-22) against India A.

After winning the toss, India A chose to bowl first. India D started off their innings with a bump as they were down to 57/4. In came the captain of India D, Pooja Vastrakar who batted excellently with a strike rate of 100 nearly missed out on a century as she was dismissed for 96. Her batting helped India D to post a decent total of 219/7 in 50 overs.



Vastrakar's inning that was laced with six boundaries and four sixers came to an end after she was caught by Sneh Rana at long-off going for a big hit. This was also Vastrakar's highest List-A score. Click here to view Pooja Vastrakar's inning. India A, led by Rana is will have to chase down the target of 220, and they have already lost one wicket for 43 runs.

The 2021–22 Senior Women's Challenger Trophy is the ongoing tenth edition of the Senior Women's Challenger Trophy, a women's limited-overs competition in India. It is taking place from 4 to 9 December 2021. The tournament is part of the 2021–22 Indian domestic cricket season, which was announced by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in July 2021. The tournament features for teams, India A, India B, India C and India D, made up of the best players from across India.





