From Chamari Athapaththu to Deandra Dottin: Players who missed out on WPL deal

Chamari Athapaththu, the Sri Lanka women's team captain, was considered one of the top players in the Women's Premier League (WPL) auction. But there were no takers for her service as she went unsold.



After no franchises expressed interest in her in the marquee category, she again faced a setback in the accelerated session as the teams fell mute when Mallika Sagar, the auctioneer, announced her name.

It was a surprise that such an explosive batter missed out on a deal in the WPL.

Kim Garth of Australia, too faced a similar fate.

In another surprise, West Indies' Deandra Dottin, who was controversially excluded from the Gujarat Giants' squad ahead of the start of the first season on medical grounds, did not attract any bid as her base price of Rs 50 lakh was deemed too high.

Indian all-rounder Devika Vaidya and England's Tammy Beaumont were among the other big names who missed out on a deal.

Full list of unsold players

Bharti Fulmali, Mona Meshram, Punam Raut, Naomi Stalenberg (Australia), Maia Boucher (England), Priya Punia, Devika Vaidya, Deandra Dottin (West Indies), Nadine de Klerk (South Aftica), Chamari Athapaththu (Sri Lanka), Bess Heath (England), Sushma Verma, Amy Jones (England), Tammy Beaumont (England), Nuzhat Parween, Lea Tahuhu (New Zealand), Kim Garth (Australia), Shamilia Connell (West Indies), Amanda-Jade Wellington (Australia), Preeti Bose, Alana King (Australia), Inoka Ranaweera (Sri Lanka), Drishya I V, Jasia Akhter, Arushi Goel, Simran Shaikh, Ridhima Aggarwal, G Divya, Sarah Bryce (Scotland), Theertha Satish (UAE), Shivali Shinde, Uma Chetry, Gautami Naik, G. Trisha, Raghvi Bisht, Parushi Prabhakar, Hurley Gala, Nishu Choudhary, Aditi Chauhan, Komalpreet Kaur, Komal Zanzad, Haorungbam Chanu, Rekha Singh, Tara Norris (USA), Parunika Sisodia, Sunanda Yetrekar, Sonam Yadav, Amisha Bahukhandi, Nicola Carey (Australia), Alice Davidson Richards (England), Kristie Gordon, Dhara Gujjar, Nicola Hancock, Millicent Illingworth (Australia), Paige Scholfield (England), Anushka Sharma, Iris Zwilling (Netherlands), Bhavana Goplani, Devika K, Priyanka Koushal, Tanisha Singh