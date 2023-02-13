16-year-old Parshavi Chopra gets Rs 10 lakh in WPL Auction

16-year-old spinner Parshavi Chopra became the youngest player to be picked in the auctions of Women's Premier League 2023 on Wednesday.

Hailing from Uttar Pradesh, the leg-spinner was picked by UP Warriorz for the base price of 10 lakhs.

India's leading wicket-taker in the recently concluded U-19 T20 World Cup, Parshavi is one of the six players to be picked up from the World Cup winning squad.

Make some noise for this budding Indian talent 👏



Parshavi Chopra is now a warrior ‼️#WPLAuction #UPWarriorz #WPL — UPWarriorz (@UPWarriorz) February 13, 2023

Parshavi Chopra scalped 11 wickets in six games and finished as the second most wicket taker in the tournament.



Known for her leg-breaks and googlies, Parshavi was part of the deadly spin triplet along with Mannat Kashyap and Archana Devi which accounted for 28 wickets through the tournament and was crucial in India's triumph.

Hailing from Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh, Parshavi Chopra has rose through the ranks of Indian cricket starting from U-16 state team and moving up to U-19 age group. She was picked last year for NCA and claimed 16 wickets in nine matches in the NCA Zonal tournament.



Later, She was picked to the Indian U-19 team and played a very important role in India's victory of U-19 T20 World Cup.

Parshavi Chopra will be sharing dressing room with the likes of Sophie Ecclestone, Deepti Sharma, Tahlia McGrath and Rajeshwari Gayakwad in UP Warriorz giving her an immense learning opportunity.

Other players to be picked from uncapped category so far are Shweta Sehrawat (40 Lakh to UP Warriorz), S Yashasri (10 Lakh to UP Warriorz) and Titas Sadhu (25 Lakh to Delhi Capitals).