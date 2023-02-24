"Not a schoolgirl error," — Harmanpreet Kaur lashes out at Nasser Hussain's comment on run-out

Harmanpreet Kaur's runout was the talking point of India's hard-fought loss against Australia in the semifinal of the 2023 ICC Women's T20 World Cup on Thursday.

The Indian captain seemed to be well on her way to complete a couple when she failed to slide her bat into the crease after it got stuck on the ground to be run-out in the most unfortunate way in what was one of the most important matches of her career.

Harmanpreet Kaur was clearly not happy with her own efforts and threw her bat in frustration, expressing her own displeasure while walking off the field.





While the run-out seemed comical in real time, the 33-year-old was clearly heartbroken as to how it came about. The Indian captain felt that was the turning point of the match and the result could have been different if she had made it in.

"The match would have been different if I was not runout. We could have finished the match with an over to spare if I was there," Harmanpreet said in the post match press conference.

The fact that English commentator Nasser Hussain termed her run-out as a schoolgirl error did not sit well with the Indian captain.

"He said that? I do not know," Harmanpreet started.

"That is his way of thinking, but sometimes it happens. I have seen it many a times in cricket when the bat gets stuck on the ground while attempting a single," she said.

"I think we were unlucky. I do not think it was a mistake by a schoolgirl. We are mature enough, we are playing international cricket and whatever he said is his way of thinking," Harmanpreet added.