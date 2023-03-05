Unable to obtain medical clearance for Dottin: Gujarat Giants

A day after West Indian cricketer Deandra Dottin claimed on social media that "she is recovering from nothing" after news of Gujarat Giants replacing her with Australian Kim Garth for the inaugural edition of WPL, the Adani group owned team has released its own statement.

The Giants, in their statement, claimed that they were unable to obtain a mandatory medical clearance required for the players to compete in WPL before the deadline.

"Unfortunately, we were unable to obtain a medical clearance before the defined deadline for this season, such clearances are a requirement of all players participating in the WPL. We look forward to seeing her return to the field soon," a statement from the Gujarat Giants read.

"Subject to the clearance of her medical report, she will be a part of the Gujarat Giants squad in the upcoming seasons," the franchise added.





The Gujarat Giants had acquired the services of Deandra Dottin for INR. 60 lakh during the WPL auctions. They, however, replaced her with Kim Garth without any official statement.

This had led to a huge confusion among the fans and experts alike over why the legendary West Indian was missing from the tournament.