Mumbai Indians to wear WPL jersey in IPL match against KKR

The Mumbai Indians will don their Women's Premier League (WPL) jersey during their IPL clash against the Kolkata Knight Riders on Sunday at the Wankhede Stadium.

The match between Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders is being played on ESA (Education and Sports For All) Day, which is an initiative by the Reliance Foundation.

Over 19,000 girls are expected to storm the Wankhede Stadium in support of the Rohit Sharma-led side for the contest.





“Mumbai Indians have been fantastic in creating this initiative and hopefully, it’s going to go out to the rest of the world. The biggest lesson is that they will take away from this game as well is that seeing sports and inspiring them to be able to play sport at a professional level one day," the team's head coach Mark Boucher could be heard saying in a video posted by the team.

"Definitely, it’s going to motivate them and encourage them. In the future, we will see a lot of girls coming into the sport,” Mumbai Indians' WPL bowling coach and mentor Jhulan Goswami added.



The inaugural Women's Premier League (WPL) winning Mumbai Indians side including captain Harmanpreet Kaur are expected to be present at the fixture to cheer for their male counterparts on Sunday.



