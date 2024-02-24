WPL 2024: Mumbai Indians defeat Delhi Capitals in last ball thriller

Sajeevan Sajana hit a last-ball six to power defending champions Mumbai Indians to a four-wicket win over Delhi Capitals in the opening game of the Women's Premier League (WPL) season two on Friday af M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.

Chasing 172, Mumbai Indians fought till the end, and with five runs to win off the last ball, Sajana hit a six off Alice Capsey to power the defending champions to victory.

Mumbai Indians finished at 173 for six in their 20 overs.

Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur led from the front as she scored 55 and earned the player of the match while wicketkeeper Yastika Bhatia scored 57 of 45 balls.

The match went to a last-over thriller with Alice Capsey coming to defend 12 runs from it.

A last-ball 6⃣ from Sajana Sajeevan and classy 50s from Yastika Bhatia & Harmanpreet Kaur give defending champions Mumbai Indians their first win in #WPL2024 against last season's runners-up Delhi Capitals! 👏#CricketKaQueendom #CricketTwitter pic.twitter.com/BdfwQ8xHWl — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) February 23, 2024

Capsey ousted Harmanpreet and Pooja Vastrakar in the first and fifth balls of the 20th over as Mumbai were left to make five runs off the last ball.



But Sajana Sajeevan slammed the only ball she faced over the long-on fence to spark wild celebrations in the Mumbai camp.

Earlier in the first innings, Delhi Capitals scored 171/5 with England batter Capsey top-scoring with a fine 75.

Capsey smacked eight fours and three sixes to make 75 from 53 balls while opening batter and skipper Meg Lanning made 31. Jemimah Rodrigues hit a quickfire 42 off 24 balls with five fours and two sixes.



Brief scores: Delhi Capitals 171/5 in 20 overs (Meg Lanning 31, Alice Capsey 75, Jemimah Rodrigues 42; Nat Sciver-Brunt 2/33) lost to Mumbai Indians 173/6 in 20 overs (Yastika Bhatia 57, Harmanpreet Kaur 55, Amelia Kerr 24; Arundhati Reddy 2/27) by four wickets.