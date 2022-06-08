Mithali Raj announces retirement from international cricket

The legendary Indian batter Mithali Raj has announced her retirement from all forms of international cricket. The 39-year-old took to Twitter to announce the same.

Thank you for all your love & support over the years!

I look forward to my 2nd innings with your blessing and support.

"I feel now is the perfect time to call curtains on my playing career as the team is in the capable hands of some very talented young players and the future of Indian cricket is bright," Raj's statement read.

This brings an end to a 23-year career for the captain who led the Indian women's team for the longest duration.



She goes out as the woman with most runs in the game, and the only Indian captain - male or female - to have led the side to two 50-over World Cup finals. Even in the latest updated ICC ODI batting rankings, Mithali Raj was ranked 7th in the world. Raj had earlier retired from T20Is back in 2019, but continued to lead India in both ODIs and Tests. She had endured a difficult run at the recently concluded ODI World Cup, scoring just 182 runs in 7 innings.

