Mithali Raj completes 20,000 career runs

The ace Indian batter and captain of the Indian women's cricket team, Mithali Raj, has completed 20,000 career runs. The 38-year-old crossed the 20,000-run barrier during the first match of ongoing India's tour of Australia.





Batting at number 4, Mithali came into the crease as early as the sixth over after India lost both the openers - Shefali Verma and Smriti Mandhana, with just 38 runs on the board.

The veteran batter even received a big blow to her head via a well-directed bouncer from Ellyse Perry but continued to march on and completed 20,000 career runs.

Mithali Raj brings up her 50! This morning she also completed 20000 career runs (and counting). Bravo. Playing on today after this blow to the head earlier! #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/0vIcFHLDuc — Chloe-Amanda Bailey (@ChloeAmandaB) September 21, 2021





Mithali Raj went on to register her fifth consecutive half-century before falling for 61 against the left-arm spin of Sophie Molineux, trying to up the ante. This is the second time in her career that Raj has scored half-centuries in five successive ODI matches - only Charlotte Edwards who has done it thrice has achieved it more than the Indian.

Mithali Raj, however, holds the record for highest consecutive fifties in ODIs crossing the mark 7 times in a row.