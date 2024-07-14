Minnu Mani to lead India A against Australia A in multi-format series

The Women’s Selection Committee has announced Minnu Mani as the captain of the India A squad for their upcoming multi-format series against Australia A. The tour, scheduled to commence on August 7, marks a significant opportunity for the young cricketers to showcase their talent on the international stage.

Minnu Mani, hailing from Kerala, has been chosen to lead the squad. Her appointment underscores her leadership credentials and her recent form in domestic cricket. Assisting her will be Shweta Sehrawat, a promising young batter who gained recognition after her stellar performance with the India U19 team during the T20 World Cup last year and currently represents UP Warriorz in the WPL.

The squad also includes notable names like Uma Chetry, who recently made history as the second cricketer from Assam to play for India, and the experienced Shabnam Shakeel, pending fitness clearance, who missed out on her debut during the South Africa series.

The tour itinerary includes a T20 series starting on August 7 in Mackay, followed by 50-over matches on August 14 and 16 in Mackay as well. The series will conclude with a 4-day match in the Gold Coast from August 22 to 25, providing ample opportunity for players to adapt to different formats and conditions.



The squad: Minnu Mani (C), Shweta Sehrawat (VC), Priya Punia, Shubha Satheesh, Tejal Hasabnis, Kiran Navgire, Sajana Sajeevan, Uma Chetry (Wk), Shipra Giri (Wk), Raghavi Bisht, Saika Ishaque, Mannat Kashyap, Tanuja Kanwar, Priya Mishra, Meghna Singh, Sayali Satghare, Shabnam Shakeel* (subject to fitness), S. Yashasri

Standby player: Saima Thakor