Minnu Mani becomes first female Kerala cricketer to play for India

Kerala all-rounder Minnu Mani was handed her debut for India in the 1st T20I vs Bangladesh in Mirpur on Sunday, making her the first international female cricketer from the state.

She took the first wicket of the match, returning figures of 1/21 in 3 overs.

Minnu Mani, 24, hails from the Kurichiya tribe in Wayanad. Born to a daily wage laborer father and a homemaker mother, Mani discovered her passion for cricket through her physical education teacher, Elsamma. She joined the Wayanad District Association and began her cricket journey by representing the U13 and later the Kerala U16 teams.

Despite her young age, Mani made her debut for the senior Kerala state team at 16.

In 2018, her house was destroyed due to landslides in Kerala, but she remained determined and focused on her cricketing aspirations.

Her efforts paid off when she emerged as the leading run-scorer for Kerala in the 2018 U23 T20 trophy, contributing 188 runs in 7 innings as Kerala U-23 clinched the title by defeating Maharashtra in the final.

Congratulations to Anusha Bareddy and Minnu Mani who make their India debut today in the first T20I against Bangladesh. 🧢😊👍 #TeamIndia #BANvIND pic.twitter.com/WeIYAFEsnW — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) July 9, 2023

From Kerala’s Wayanad to Team India 🇮🇳Head over to our Facebook & Youtube to watch Minnu Mani’s inspiring journey of becoming her state’s first female cricketer to earn a national call up 🫡Wishing Minnu all the very best 🙌 #YehHaiNayiDilli #DCOriginals #BANvIND pic.twitter.com/r320yhxece — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) July 8, 2023

Congratulations to Minnu Mani on her selection as the first Kerala cricketer in the Indian women's cricket team! We are extremely proud of you and wish you the very best for this incredible journey ahead. May you continue to shine on the international stage and make Kerala proud. pic.twitter.com/Y8mmuqN3fs — Pinarayi Vijayan (@pinarayivijayan) July 3, 2023

Mani's performances earned her a place in the India A team for the tour to Bangladesh in 2019, and she has since been a part of various conditioning camps at the National Cricket Academy (NCA).

She played a crucial role in Kerala's victory over Railways in the 2022/23 One-Day competition with an unbeaten 85. Additionally, she represented the Delhi Capitals in the inaugural Women's Premier League.

READ | A Kerala tribal girl's rise from rubble, a keeper from the east: 4 new players for India vs Bangladesh

As a left-handed batter, Mani provides flexibility in the lineup and is also a skillful bowler, making her a valuable asset to the team.

Minnu and Anusha Bareddy were the two debutants as India began their tour of Bangladesh with the 1st T20I on Sunday.