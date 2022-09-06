Melbourne Stars sign Jemimah Rodrigues for WBBL 8

Women's Big Bash League team Melbourne Stars, on Tuesday, announced the signing of Indian batter Jemimah Rodrigues for the upcoming season of the T20 tournament. The 22-year-old thus becomes the first Indian ever to ply her trade for the Stars in WBBL.

"I am super excited to be a part of the Stars family. I've been told that I'm the first ever Indian to sign for the Stars and it is my honour to do so. Melbourne has always been my favourite city in Australia and I can't wait to get back there," Rodrigues said after the signing.





Jemimah Rodrigues has previously played 13 matches in the WBBL, scoring 333 runs at a strike rate of 116 for the other Melbourne team - the Melbourne Renegades.

"We have a huge following in India and to add a player of Jemimah's quality to our squad is huge coup for the club. I'm sure Jemimah will quickly become a fan favourite and we look forward to seeing her as part of the Stars Family in WBBL," the Stars General Manager Blair Crouch said.



