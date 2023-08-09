Mahika Gaur makes blazing start to The Hundred career

Indian-origin fast bowler Mahika Gaur, a 17-year-old who has already played for UAE and England A in her short career, made a blazing start to her career in The Hundred.

Having played in two matches so far as of Wednesday, Mahika Gaur of the Manchester Originals, whose bowling action has been likened to Mitchell Starc's, has figures of 1/31 in 40 balls. Her economy rate of 4.65 is one of the best this year's The Hundred.

Mahika was part of the Originals squad in The Hundred last season too but did not get a game.

Having been born in England and brought up in Dubai, where her family lives, Mahika is eligible to play for both countries. In October 2022, she played in the Women's Asia Cup for UAE and was the UAE's leading wicket-taker, with six wickets. In December 2022, Gaur was named in the UAE squad for the 2023 ICC Under-19 Women's T20 World Cup. She scored 79 runs and took two wickets in the tournament.

1st match - 20 balls 18 runs 0 wicket2nd match- 20 balls 13 runs 1 wicket👏🏻 what a start Mahika gaur. Too good with line and length. Have not seen this much good control on balls from fast bowlers in recent times. pic.twitter.com/N7W4Owm3Gd — Bleed Blue (@CricCrazyVeena) August 9, 2023

She was also a part of the FairBreak Invitational in Hong Kong, where she played alongside several global stars.

Earlier this year, she made her debut for an England representative side, playing for England A against Australia A.

Mahika's cricket career has had little links with her country of origin, India, so far, but it was an IPL match which started her career. When she was seven years old, her family went on a trip to India, where she watched her first cricket match between Rajasthan and Delhi. She played with her father in parks since then. The Hundred call-up came via a training camp in Dubai.