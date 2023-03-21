Losing good players dented our composition: GG mentor Mithali Raj after WPL exit

Losing key players at the start of the Women's Premier League disturbed Gujarat Giants' team composition and "shuffling the deck wasn't easy", team mentor Mithali Raj and head coach Rachel Haynes said after the side's elimination.

Having suffered a calf injury on the opening day of the inaugural tournament, Australia opener and designated captain Beth Mooney missed the remainder of the WPL, dealing a big blow to her side's prospects.

Even as the others stepped up, Gujarat Giants did miss a player of Mooney's calibre throughout.

"Honestly, we did put up a good team, but the results were not in our favour and the season didn't go our way. We lost key players early on, and it dented our composition. But despite this hiccup, the team stepped up and showed their grit and passion to win," Mithali said in a press release issued by the Adani-owned franchise.

Gujarat Giants were eliminated after losing their last match against UP Warriorz on Monday.

Talking about her debut stint as a head coach, Haynes said, "This was certainly, an exciting and enriching experience for me as head coach for such a wonderful team.

"Undoubtedly, we had our tough moments, but the team put up a riveting performance and showed a lot of character during every match. We all are taking with us many positives and pivotal life-lessons from this inaugural session."

After posting a challenging total against UPW, the Giants were done in by Grace Harris's 41-ball 72, who propelled her team into the playoffs.

Haynes added, "As we take a step back and take a moment to pause and reflect at the season, it does hurt to lose out on key players before the end of the first game, and shuffling the deck in terms of playing combinations was not an easy decision, but this allowed every player to showcase their potential and we are happy about it."