Women's T20 World Cup: Lauren Bell says India 'Mankad' incident 'put to bed'

The India-England rivalry in women's cricket has witnessed some thrilling moments over the past years.

The last time when these two teams met, Deepti Sharma's infamous run-out of Charlie Dean on the non-striker's end gave India a 3-0 victory in the one-day international series at Lords.

Boos could be heard coming from the Lord's audience as a sobbing Dean dropped her bat on the ground in disgust. The incident renewed the age-old debate about the legitimacy of the form of dismissal which is legal now in the cricketing rule book.

However, England fast bowler Lauren Bell claimed their previous controversial encounter has been "put to bed" and India will prove to be great opposition. Bell insisted that the English team has forgotten the event.

In the pre-match press conference, Bell said,"England as a team have put that behind us and hopefully India have as well."

"I think that's very much put to bed now. We don't think about it as a team. So, you know, there's been no practicing of that. It doesn't get discussed. I think that's just something that happened in the summer and it's very much been left there. It's a fresh World Cup and that's the focus on Saturday," she added further.

Both teams will face each other in St George's Park in Gqeberha. Coming on the back of two wins, both teams will look at securing a win and a probable place in the semi-finals.

The winner is likely to top the group which would likely keep them away from favorites and defending champions Australia in the semi-finals.