"We know something big is coming," says Jemimah Rodrigues after T20 World Cup semifinal loss

Jemimah Rodrigues was one of the stars for India on Thursday even as the women in blue fell to a hard-fought 5-run loss to Australia in the semifinal of the 2023 ICC Women's T20 World Cup.

The 22-year-old scored a quick-fire 43 off 24 deliveries after India lost three early wickets in the chase. Jemimah was also one of the better fielders for the team on an otherwise dismal day in the field.

Jemimah revealed that dressing room was heartbroken following the loss after coming this close to defeating the Southern Stars.

"Honestly, it has not sunk in still. Everyone even in the dressing room, nobody has spoken anything. Everyone is just quiet in one place. I do not know, it will take us some time," she can be heard saying in a video uploaded by the ICC.





The Mumbai batter stressed that the result could have been different if she and captain Harmanpreet Kaur had managed to bat till the end.

"I just knew I had to bat with intent and keep going, build partnerships. That is what me and Harry di (Harmanpreet) were talking about. Many a times through all the stages we were ahead of them except the last phase. If we both could have continued we could have won today," she said.

Jemimah, however, is confident that the Indian team is moving in the right direction over the past few years and that the women in blue are at the cusp of something big.

"This team has been showing a lot of promise from the last few years. We are pushing and pushing and we know something big is coming," she said.

"Sometimes we do not understand god's plan, he makes us wait for something better. I know it sounds very stupid right now and it hurts a lot, but at the same time what is in our hands is to keep working harder because when it is our time no one can stop us and this team is going to dominate for ages," Jemimah added.



