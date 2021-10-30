Women's Cricket
Not Sarah Taylor, Julia Price was the first woman's coach in men's franchise cricket
She took the reigns in the Big Bash League and coached players in Brisbane Heat back in 2019
There is certain news piece doing the rounds about the first woman to coach a men's franchise cricket team. Sarah Taylor has been touted as the first woman to coach a men's franchise as she has been appointed as the assistant coach for Season 5 in the AbuDhabi T10. However, this statement has been proven to be wrong on certain facts as Julia Price is to be regarded as the first woman to be a coach in a men's franchise team.
Back in 2019, there was much celebration in the Big Bash League as Julia Price was appointed as an assistant coach for Brisbane Heat. The then 47- year old had previously mentored teams such as Hobart Hurricanes and Tasmania in the Women's National Cricket League. It only made sense that a big gun would come for her with a major appointment.
She had joined Darren Lehman and was touted all over as a valuable addition to the team given her experience and playing career. This of course was also because she was the first woman to be part of a male franchise cricket team and hence would have a major impact in terms of perspective and input to the development of players.