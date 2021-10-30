Not Sarah Taylor, Julia Price was the first woman's coach in men's franchise cricket

There is certain news piece doing the rounds about the first woman to coach a men's franchise cricket team. Sarah Taylor has been touted as the first woman to coach a men's franchise as she has been appointed as the assistant coach for Season 5 in the AbuDhabi T10. However, this statement has been proven to be wrong on certain facts as Julia Price is to be regarded as the first woman to be a coach in a men's franchise team.

Great appointment though likely she's the 2nd. Julia Price was the assistant coach @HeatBBL — Trent Woodhill (@TrentWoodhill) October 29, 2021

Back in 2019, there was much celebration in the Big Bash League as Julia Price was appointed as an assistant coach for Brisbane Heat. The then 47- year old had previously mentored teams such as Hobart Hurricanes and Tasmania in the Women's National Cricket League. It only made sense that a big gun would come for her with a major appointment.

She had joined Darren Lehman and was touted all over as a valuable addition to the team given her experience and playing career. This of course was also because she was the first woman to be part of a male franchise cricket team and hence would have a major impact in terms of perspective and input to the development of players.