Jhulan Goswami exacts revenge setting milestone and breaks Australia's winning streak

Indian women's cricket team's veteran pacer Jhulan Goswami redeems herself with a milestone after the team breaks Australia's record 26-match winning streak on Sunday at the third ODI of the India-Australia series.



Playing in the third match, Goswami shrugged off the disappointment from her previous match and set up a milestone of becoming the first woman cricketer to pick up 600 wickets after she dismissed Australia skipper Meg Lanning for a duck.

Goswami handed over the match, bowling two no balls, including the last delivery, which was caught. Had it not been a no ball, India would have won the match.

Of the three ODIs played between the two teams, the 38-year-old had a disappointing run in the first two matches, where she picked up 0 and 1 wickets, respectively. In the second ODI, Goswami was entrusted to bowl the last over where Australia needed 13 runs to win the match.

Couldn't win it with the ball on Friday… … Wins it for India with the bat today! 🇮🇳 What a comeback from the legend within 48 hours! 💪 #JhulanGoswami | #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/f7dnUMkpjG



After a close defeat in the 2nd ODI, Goswami brought her A-Game on the table in the third match to claim two wickets in an over by dismissing Rachael Haynes and Lanning to hurt Australia early. She also picked up Sutherland for a duck, thus claiming a total of three wickets with an economy of 3.70, giving 37 runs in 10 overs, which remained the best among all the bowlers combined.

India Women produced a fine batting display to end Australia Women's record 26-match unbeaten streak with a two-wicket in the third and final ODI at Harrup Park in Mackay. India Women recorded their highest-ever successful run-chase in ODIs by overhauling the 265-run target with 3 balls to spare. Australia, who had last lost an ODI match back in 2017, clinched the series 2-1, having won the first two matches of the series. The focus will now shift to the one-off pink ball Test between the two teams that begins at the Carrara Oval in Queensland on September 30.



Goswami, 38, is the leading wicket-taker in the format and remains the only bowler in the women's game to claim over 200 ODI wickets. Playing her 192nd game, Goswami returned figures of 3-37 in her 10 overs, a couple of days after she had bowled a last-ball no-ball to hand Australia a controversial win in the 2nd ODI.



Goswami now has 240 ODI wickets at 21.59, while she has claimed 41 wickets in 11 Test at 17.63 and has 56 T20I wickets in 68 matches, a tally of 337 international wickets. She has 264 wickets in the domestic circuit. She had retired from T20Is in 2018.









