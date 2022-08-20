Jhulan Goswami set to retire next month: Reports

Indian cricket legend, Jhulan Goswami, is all set to hang her boots next month, as per reports. The 39-year-old pacer is expected to play her final match at Lords' on 24th September 2022.

Jhulan Goswami was, on Friday, named in the Indian women's squad for their tour to England, after missing out on the Sri Lanka series due to an injury. As per reports, the West Bengal pacer has been informed by the team management of their decision to groom young pool of pacers for the future.

Goswami, who last played for India, during the 2022 Women's World Cup in New Zealand, is reported to be keeping her options of playing in the inaugural Women's IPL open if the league happens next year as specualted.

She is also said to be in talks with a couple of men's IPL team for the role of a mentor, while continuing to play for West Bengal in the domestic circuit as a mentor cum player.

Jhulan Goswami will bid farewell to the sport as the leading wicket-taker in women's international cricket with 352 scalps against her name. Having made her debut in March 2002 as a 19-year-old, Goswami has so far played 12 Tests, 68 T20Is and 201 ODIs for India.