Jhulan Goswami equals the record for most wickets in Women's World Cup

India's veteran pacer Jhulan Goswami matched her age with the number of wickets she has taken at the Women's Cricket World Cup at 39. She drew level with Australia's Lyn Fullston as the highest wicket-taker in the tournament's history during Thursday's match against New Zealand.

Goswami, who has been one of the most loyal servants of Indian women's cricket, made this record during India's clash against the hosts at the ongoing Women's Cricket World Cup 2022 match at Seddon Park, Hamilton.



The veteran from Bengal reached the mark with a trademark inswinging yorker which took down the middle stump of White Ferns' wicketkeeper Katey Martin in the 50th over of the NZ innings.

New Zealand reached 260/9 as Jhulan finished with 1/41. 22-year-old pacer Pooja Vastrakar, with 4/34, was the best bowler on the day for India.

Jhulan Goswami is now just one wicket away from creating the record as the highest and the most successful wicket-taker in the history ICC Women's World ODI Cup.

"I am not aware of the record and how many wickets I am on. How I perform for the team is most important, the individual records come themselves. I am an absolute team player," Jhulan had said before the match.

True to style, there was not much of a celebration from Jhulan on taking the record-matching wicket. She just motioned towards the pavilion with a smile at the batter she had just vanquished.



