WATCH: Jemimah, Smriti stars in 'tapori' style Munna Bhai reel

What happens when you put Jemimah Rodrigues, Smriti Mandhana and Radha Yadav together in a room? They get on the trending reels bandwagon of course!

Ahead of the Women's T20 Challenge Final between Harmanpreet Kaur's Supernovas and Deepti Sharma's Velocity at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune, Jemimah Rodrigues took to her Instagram to post a reel of the trio of them - Jemimah, Smriti and Radha bringing out their 'tapori' self in a Munna Bhai lip-sync reel.

Jemimah, sporting a cap backwards and with a cool pair of sunglasses on brought out her inner Munna Bhai spirit while Velocity's Radha Yadav also gave her company before Trailblazer's captain, Smriti Mandhana made a grand entry as 'Hema' in the extremely fun reel, which has fans thoroughly entertained.

At the Women's T20 Challenge, the Trailblazers recorded the highest-ever run in the history of the tournament when they scored a whopping 190 against Deepti's Velocity. On that occasion, Jemimah Rodrigues played a great inning scoring 66 off 44 balls while S. Meghana turned out to be the literal trailblazer, notching 73 off 47 balls.