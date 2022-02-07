Jemimah Rodrigues to play hockey tournament after World Cup snub

Not selected to be part of the Indian women's cricket team for their World Cup campaign, fan-favourite batter Jemimah Rodrigues has swapped her bat for the hockey stick for now.

She will be representing the UK United girl's hockey team at the Willingdon Catholic Gymkhana's five-a-side rink hockey tournament this week.

Jemimah will be representing the UK United team at the Willingdon Catholic Gymkhana's five-a-side rink hockey tournament this week (February 11-16)

Jemimah, 21, has made her name as an international cricketer, having played 21 ODIs and 50 T20Is, scoring 394 and 1055 runs respectively.



But she has also been a high-level hockey player. She used to play hockey for her school, St Joseph's (Bandra), in the MSSA (Mumbai Schools Sports Association) inter-school league. She first broke into the U17 hockey team of Maharashtra when she was just 9 years old.

The star cricketer is now returning to the hockey pitch for the Uncle's Kitchen United hockey team.

The UK girl's hockey team will be making their first appearance in the 41st Victor D'Mello Memorial Trophy Rink Hockey Tournament - a prestigious local hockey tournament which has seen several international players turning out in the past.