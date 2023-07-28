Jemimah Rodrigues set to feature in The Hundred

Indian batter Jemimah Rodrigues is set to return to The Hundred as she has signed a last-minute deal to play for Northern Superchargers in the replacing Australia's Heather Graham.



The 22-year-old Rodrigues was among the leading run-scorer in the inaugural season of the Hundred but missed a major chunk of the competition last year due to a wrist injury.

While the team didn't retain her during the draft but she is called back to the squad as an injury replacement.

Australian stars Alyssa Healy and Ellyse Perry have withdrawn from the tournament forcing the teams to squabble for a last moment replacements.

Jemimah Rodrigues returns to the Northern Superchargers for a third consecutive season 🌟



Will @JemiRodrigues replicate her first-season heroics in #TheHundred2023? pic.twitter.com/KbYHC7jK1q — Women’s CricZone (@WomensCricZone) July 28, 2023

Both Healy and Perry have been called back after they suffered injuries during Australia's second ODI against Ireland.



Rodrigues will be the fourth Indian player to feature in the tournament after Harmanpreet Kaur (Trent Rockets), and Richa Ghosh (London Spirit) were during the draft in March while Smriti Mandhana was retained by the Southern Brave.

The 22-year-old Rodrigues was quoted as saying in a release, "I'm so excited to be back in The Hundred. It's a world-class competition and I've had so much taking part in it previously."

"I was very disappointed to have to withdraw last year through injury so it's great to be back. Headingley is a brilliant ground to play at with great fans and I can't wait to be back out there,” she added.