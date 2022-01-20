Jemimah, Deepti, Harmanpreet among Indians signed to play in world tournament

Some of India's women cricketers like T20 captain Harmanpreet Kaur will be part of the first-of-its-kind FairBreak Global Cricket Tournament 2022. This will be the world's first privately funded tournament in women's cricket history.

The Fairbreak tournament will be an invitational women's T20 tournament that will be played in Hong Kong between May 1 and May 15, 2022. Six teams will participate in the competition and 19 matches will be played across 15 days at Kowloon Cricket Club in Hong Kong. These six teams will have women cricketers from different parts of the world - with a stress on ICC's Associate nations.

This event will mark a significant progress in the development of women's cricket, said a press release by the tournament organisers.

Jemimah is one of the most exciting young players in world cricket. Now signed for #FBI22, @JemiRodrigues will set the stadium alight with her energy and skill. We're so excited to see her step out as a #fairbreaker. @BCCIWomen @CricketHK @gencorpacific pic.twitter.com/HKOjGURJL8 — FairBreak (@fairbreakglobal) January 12, 2022

"I'm excited for the players, particularly for Associate Nation players, and those who have lacked opportunity and recognition in this sport to date. We must always have an equal playing field that rewards talent and aspiration." Shaun Martyn, Founder and MD, FairBreak Global, said.



FairBreak Global Cricket Tournament 2022 players

India - Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur, Deepti Sharma (India)

Sana Mir (Pakistan)



Fatima Sana (Pakistan)

Diana Baig (Pakistan)

Marizanne Kapp (South Africa)

Laura Wolvaardt (South Africa)

Deandra Dottin (West Indies)

Britney Cooper (West Indies)

Shamilia Connell (West Indies)

Georgia Redmayne (Australia)

Sophie Devine (New Zealand)

This is huge! So good to see the world's best players lining up to play in the @fairbreakglobal invitational tournament #FairBreakers @sophdevine77 https://t.co/lVIab3duAf — Alex Blackwell (@AlexBlackwell2) January 11, 2022

Jahanara Alam (Bangladesh)



Chamari Athapaththu (Sri Lanka)

Geetika Kodali (USA)

Maryam Bibi (Hong Kong)



Babette de Leede (Netherlands)

Roberta Moretti Avery (Brazil)



Anju Gurung (Bhutan)



Sterre Kalis (Netherlands)



Sindhu Sriharsha (USA)



Mariko Hill (Hong Kong)



Kary Chan (Hong Kong)



Ruchitha Venkatesh (Hong Kong)

Diviya GK (Singapore)



Mary-Anne Musonda (Zimbabwe)



Selina Solman (Vanuatu)

Kimberley Garth (Ireland)