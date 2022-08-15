WATCH: Smriti Mandhana's reaction on being asked about Women's IPL leaves internet in splits

Ace Indian batter Smriti Mandhana had a very interesting reaction when asked about the possibility of BCCI hosting a full-fledged Women's IPL. The 26-year-old was asked the question on the sidelines of The Hundred, where she is currently plying her trade for the Southern Braves.

"Do you think there is a women's IPL coming next year," the interviewer asked.

But even more the question was completed, Mandhana looks down with a wry smile on her face and starts shaking her head.

"I have to ask this question, this kind of enthusiasm we can expect back home also?" the interviewer continued.

"I think whenever we play, there is a lot of enthusiasm back home whichever format we play. The Indian fans love cricket and turn up to support us, so yeah, Women's IPL will be great," Mandhana replies.

As per reports, the BCCI is eager to conduct a six-team Women's IPL from next year in March.