Women's IPL teams to be unveiled on January 25

The Board for Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) is all set to reveal the five franchises for the inaugural edition of the Women's Indian Premier League (IPL) on 25th January 2023.

As per a report in ESPNCricinfo, the financial bids for these five franchises submitted in a closed envelope will be opened on that day. It will reveal the names of the five franchises as well as the cities they will be based out of.

The BCCI had invited bids for the five teams via a tender last week.

It had also said in its tender document that the BCCI would not be obliged to accept the highest monetary offer and would look for ways for the bidders to work for the development of women's cricket in the country.

The tender also included a shortlist of 10 cities and venues to host the Women's IPL depending on their capacities.

Before heading to the unveiling of teams, the BCCI is expected to open the sealed bids for the tournament's media rights on Monday, 16th January 2023.