Women's IPL auction to be held in February: Reports

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is all set to host the first-ever player auction for the inaugural edition of Women's IPL in February next month.

As per a report in Sportstar, the BCCI has sent a "guidance note" to its state bodies for the auction registration system. The players will have to register their names for the auction via their respective state associations by 5pm IST on 26th January 2023.

The directive issued also reveals the five base price categories for the players to pool themselves in for the auction. The Indian players with a central contract or those who have represented the country in the past can put themselves in at the auction for a base price of INR. 50 lakh, INR.40 lakh, or INR. 30 lakh

Similarly uncapped domestic players can register either at INR. 20 lakh or INR. 50 lakh.

The BCCI had earlier postponed the media rights auction for the Women's IPL by four days to 16th January 2023.

There have also been reports of five existing IPL franchises being interested in owing a Women's IPL team.

The inaugural edition of Women's IPL is expected to be held in the month of March.