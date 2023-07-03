India's squad for Bangladesh tour: Richa Ghosh dropped, first Assamese player picked

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Sunday announced the Indian women's cricket squads for the upcoming tour of Bangladesh, starting July 9.

The Harmanpreet Kaur-led team will play 3 ODIs and ad many T20Is at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur. Smriti Mandhana will be her deputy.



Richa Ghosh, Shikha Pandey and Renuka Singh are some notable exclusions while there have been call-ups for some fringe players.

Right-arm pacer Renuka Singh and wicket-keeper batter Richa Ghosh are two regular players who do not find themselves in the current squad. Renuka is understood to be recovering from an injury, but there is no such clarity on Richa. Shikha Pandey, who had made a comeback for the South Africa tour and was the best Indian pacer in the WPL, is also one of those left out.

Top-order batter Priya Punia returns to ODIs after two years. Meanwhile, Richa's replacement is Uma Chetry, whose inclusion in the team has brought much joy in Assam. Uma is the first cricketer from Assam to break into the national team.



Spin all-rounder Sneh Rana is also not part of the T20 squad but has found a place in the ODI team. S Meghana is there in the shortest format but not in the 50-over squad.



India’s T20I squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Deepti Sharma, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Harleen Deol, Devika Vaidya, Uma Chetry (wk), Amanjot Kaur, S. Meghana, Pooja Vastrakar, Meghna Singh, Anjali Sarvani, Monica Patel, Rashi Kanojiya, Anusha Bareddy, Minnu Mani.

India’s ODI squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Deepti Sharma, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Harleen Deol, Devika Vaidya, Uma Chetry (wk), Amanjot Kaur, Priya Punia, Pooja Vastrakar, Meghna Singh, Anjali Sarvani, Monica Patel, Rashi Kanojiya, Anusha Bareddy, Sneh Rana.