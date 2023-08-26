Indian Women's visually challenged Cricket Team clinches gold at IBSA World Games

The visually challenged Indian women's cricket team created history on Saturday by securing a gold medal triumph over Australia by nine wickets at the IBSA World Games.

India restricted Australia to a modest 114/8 within the allotted 20 overs and then confidently chased down a revised target of 42 in a mere 3.3 overs.

Cricket for the visually challenged made its debut in the International Blind Sports Federation World Games this year.

In a rain-affected final, the Indian team exhibited strong determination, beating Australia by a large nine-wicket margin.

The journey to the finals wasn't short of challenges. The Women in Blue kicked off their campaign with a dominant display against Australia in their opening match on August 20.

In this match, India showcased a balanced performance, restricting Australia to a mere 59/6, clinching victory by 8 wickets.

Continuing their spectacular run, India confronted England in their second match, posting an astounding score of 268/2 within the stipulated 20 overs. The standout performance came from Gangavva H, who smashed an impressive 117 runs off 60 balls.

England faced a tough challenge and ultimately succumbed to a defeat by a significant margin of 185 runs. The Indian women's blind cricket team confronted Australia once again in their third match, where they won by a staggering 163-run margin.