Indian Women's Team: Saika Ishaque called for T20Is, Shubha for Tests

BCCI announced the women's squad for the upcoming WT20I and test series against England on Friday.



Youngster left-arm spinner Saika Ishqaue received her maiden call-up after impressing everyone during the inaugural edition of the Women's Premier League.

The majority of the team is comprised of those who were part of the Asian Games gold-winning squad in Hangzhou, which is a nice blend of seniors and juniors.

NEWS 🚨Team India (Senior Women) squad for England T20Is and two Tests announced.



The squad for the white-ball series against Australia will be picked later.#TeamIndia — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) December 1, 2023

At one end there are seasoned campaigners like skipper Harmanpreet Kaur and her deputy Smriti Mandhana, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, and Puja Vastrakar, on the other, the selectors have also included rookies like spinner Mannat Kashyap, batters Kanika Ahuja, Shreyanka Patil, talented pacer Titas Sadhu to name a few.



India’s squad for Tests against England & Australia: H Kaur (C), S Mandhana (VC), J Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Y Bhatia (wk), Richa Ghosh (wk), Sneh Rana, Shubha Satheesh, Harleen Deol, Saika Ishaque, Renuka Thakur, Titas Sadhu, Meghna Singh, R Gayakwad, P Vastrakar — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) December 1, 2023

Shubha Satheesh and Titas Sadhu were called up for the test squad with Sadhu, an heir apparent to Jhulan Goswami, set to take over the new red ball duties.



India's squad for 3 T20Is against England: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Richa Ghosh (wk), Amanjot Kaur, Shreyanka Patil, Mannat Kashyap, Saika Ishaque, Renuka Singh Thakur, Titas Sadhu, Pooja Vastrakar, Kanika Ahuja, Minnu Mani.

India's squad for Tests against England & Australia: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Richa Ghosh (wk), Sneh Rana, Shubha Satheesh, Harleen Deol, Saika Ishaque, Renuka Singh Thakur, Titas Sadhu, Meghna Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Pooja Vastrakar.