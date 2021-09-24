Indian women's team loses second ODI against Australia

Indian women's cricket team loses second ODI against Australia by 5 wickets to concede 0-2 lead in three-match series at the Harrup Park Stadium in Mackay, Australia. Playing the 2nd ODI,

the Indian Eve posted a total of 274, losing seven wickets. The Mithali Raj led side had to bat first following the host Australia opted to bowl after winning the toss.

India's opener Smriti Mandhana posted a swashbuckling 86. In response, the Australian opener Beth Mooney scored 125 not out.

The match went down the wire with the Aussies needing 13 runs in the last over.

Australia needed three runs in the last delivery when Jhulan Goswami bowled a full-toss above the waist to be announced as a no ball. With two runs to be scored in the last legit delivery, Nicola Carey ran comfortably to post the win.





