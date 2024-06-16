1st ODI: Smriti, Asha star in India's comprehensive win over South Africa women

The India women's cricket team hammered South Africa by 143 runs in the first ODI of the three-match series at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, on Sunday.

Smriti Mandhana bagged the Player of the Match award for her wonderful knock of 117. This is Smriti's maiden century at home and the sixth in the ODI.

Smriti also completed her 7000 international runs and now became only the second Indian female batter to achieve this milestone after Mithali Raj.

Earlier today, India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur won the toss and elected to bat first. Asha Sobhana made her debut to the ODI Cricket in this match. She converted it into a dream debut after claiming four wickets.

Backing the captain's decision, the Indian women put up a competitive total of 265 for 8 in 50 overs. Smriti played a rather slow yet a crucial knock bringing up a century in 116 balls.

Her steady play was important for the team to achieve this target. Mandhana was finally dismissed on 117 off 127 by Masabata Klaas. Her knock included 12 fours and one six.

Deepthi Sharma also played a cameo of 37 off 38 balls while Pooja Vastrakar added a vital 31 runs to the team's total, coming in as a finisher.

Chasing the 266 runs target, South Africa women were bundled out for 122 in 37.4 overs. Asha Sobhana was the star among the Indian bowlers. She scalped four wickets for 21 runs in 8.4 overs.



Asha became oldest debutant in ODIs. Her maturity and control helped her to earn breakthroughs. Deepthi did well with the ball as well and took two wickets.

Sune Luus was the highest scorer for South Africa team scoring 33 runs.

The Indian team will face off against South Africa in the second ODI on June 19 at the same venue.