India women set to tour Australia for multi-format series ahead of T20 World Cup

The Indian women's cricket team will tour Australia for a multi-format women's A series next month, ahead of the Women's T20 World Cup set to happen in Bangladesh later this year.

The tour will comprise of three T20Is, three One-Day International matches and a one off four day Test.

The T20 games are scheduled to happen in Brisbane, the ODIs at Mackay and the four day at Gold Coast.

Cricket Australia have announced the schedule and three Australia A women's squads for the series, with Tahlia McGrath set to lead the side for the white ball formats and Charli Knott taking the reigns for the four day game.



“I’m really looking forward to being a part of this series and for the challenge that India A will pose,” McGrath said.

“It presents those of us not playing in The Hundred with the chance to prepare for a huge summer against a strong opposition,” she added.

﻿Full schedule

﻿First T20i: August 7, Allan Border Field.

Second T20i: August 9, Allan Border Field.

Third T20i: August 11, Allan Border Field.

First ODI: August 14, Great Barrier Reef Arena, Mackay.



Second ODI: August 16, Great Barrier Reef Arena, Mackay.

Third ODI: August 28, Great Barrier Reef Arena, Mackay.

Four-Day: August 22-25, Gold Coast District Cricket Club.

The Indian women are currently playing a multi-format tour against South Africa on home soil and have already whitewashed the visitors in the ODIs and have also won the four-day Test.

The 2024 ICC Women's T20 World Cup is set to take place between 3-20 October, 2024, in Bangladesh.

