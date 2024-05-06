India secure significant win over Bangladesh in a rain-affected match

The Indian women's cricket team continued their strong performance in the 5-match T20I series against Bangladesh, securing a commanding 56-run victory in the rain-shortened 4th T20I at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in Bangladesh on Monday.

This marks the team's 4th consecutive win in the series. Captain Harmanpreet Kaur was awarded the "Player of the Match" for her rapid 39-run innings in the 14-over match. Debutant Asha Sobhana had an impressive outing, claiming figures of 2-18 and securing her first international wicket in her debut match.

After Bangladesh won the toss and opted to bowl first, their decision paid off when Shafali Verma, the star of the series, was caught out in the second over.

Despite this early setback, Smriti Mandhana steadied the Indian innings first with Hemalatha (22) and then with captain Harmanpreet Kaur (39). However, in the eighth over, Smriti (22) was bowled out by Rabeya Khan.

Harmanpreet then took charge alongside experienced Richa Ghosh (24), forming an explosive 44-run partnership to guide the team to a challenging total of 122 runs in the allotted 14 overs.

Bangladesh started their chase well but were soon troubled by the star all-rounder, Deepti Sharma, who dismissed both Bangladeshi openers. Bangladesh struggled to recover and lost three wickets in just one run.

Asha Shobana claimed the fourth wicket of the Bangladesh inning by dismissing captain Nigar Sultana on an LBW decision, marking her first international wicket.

Indian spinners dominated the match, restricting Bangladesh's scoring rate and taking five wickets in their nine overs. Deepti and Asha took two wickets each, while the series' leading wicket-taker, Radha Yadav, added to her tally.

Bangladesh concluded their innings at 68 runs for the loss of seven wickets in the given 14 overs, suffering a significant 56-run defeat.

What's Next:

The final match of the series will be held at the same venue on May 9th. The Indian team aims for a clean sweep, while Bangladesh seeks to end the series on a positive note.