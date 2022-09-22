India win bilateral series in England after 23 years

India defeated England by 88 runs in the second ODI on Wednesday in Canterbury to seal the three-match series.

This is the Indian women's team's first bilateral series win in England in 23 years. In 1999, the Indian team had won an ODI series 2-1 with Anjum Chopra scoring a hundred and a half-century. Mithali Raj had made her debut for India on that tour.

This is also the first time the England women's team has lost a series at home for the first time since 2007 to teams other than Australia.

Player of the match Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur rekindled the memories of 2017 World Cup with a magnificent 143 not out as Indian women amassed their highest-ever overseas total of 333 for 5 against England in the second ODI on Wednesday.

Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur wreaking havoc in the English dressing room ... Innings of a lifetime under pressure...#ENGvIND #HarmanpreetKaurpic.twitter.com/MbzTaPXpyS — OneCricket (@OneCricketApp) September 21, 2022

Harmanpreet smashed 18 fours and four sixes en route her 111-ball knock and also enjoyed a fine 112-run stand for the fourth wicket with Harleen Deol (58 off 72 balls).

She also added 50 with Pooja Vastrakar (18) and another 71 runs in four overs with Deepti Sharma (15 not out) for the unbroken sixth wicket stand.

However, it was in the last three overs in which Harmanpreet literally took the game away from England's grasp as a total of 334 being chased in a WODI looks improbable even though the pitch being a batting belter.

In the last three overs, Indian team scored 62 runs, courtesy its skipper, who was in imperious touch while reaching her fifth hundred in WODIs.





(With PTI inputs)