Women's Cricket

India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I HIGHLIGHTS: India beat Sri Lanka by 34 runs — Live Scores, Updates, Blog

Jemimah Rodrigues top-scored to take India from 81/5 to 138/6 to end the Indian first innings. SL failed to defend and India beat them by 34 runs.

live
X

India vs Sri Lanka T20I

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 2022-06-23T17:15:13+05:30

India won the toss and elected to bat first in the 1st T20I vs Sri Lanka in Dambulla on Thursday. On her return to the national team, Jemimah Rodrigues (36) was the highest scorer in the Indian first innings as they set a target of 139 for the hosts.

The SL women couldn't do a good job with the bat and the India bowlers stepped up and restricted the Lankans to just 104/5 and beat Sri Lanka by 34 runs to get the first win in this three-match series.

HIGHLIGHTS:

Live Updates

women's cricket Indian women cricket team 
