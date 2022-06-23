Women's Cricket
India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I HIGHLIGHTS: India beat Sri Lanka by 34 runs — Live Scores, Updates, Blog
Jemimah Rodrigues top-scored to take India from 81/5 to 138/6 to end the Indian first innings. SL failed to defend and India beat them by 34 runs.
India won the toss and elected to bat first in the 1st T20I vs Sri Lanka in Dambulla on Thursday. On her return to the national team, Jemimah Rodrigues (36) was the highest scorer in the Indian first innings as they set a target of 139 for the hosts.
The SL women couldn't do a good job with the bat and the India bowlers stepped up and restricted the Lankans to just 104/5 and beat Sri Lanka by 34 runs to get the first win in this three-match series.
HIGHLIGHTS:
Live Updates
- 23 Jun 2022 11:39 AM GMT
INDIA WINS COMPREHENSIVELY!!!
India dominates more with the ball than the bat today as the bowlers really step up and get the win against Sri Lanka, who finish at 104-5 as India defends well.
Well played, girls!
- 23 Jun 2022 11:28 AM GMT
Shafali Verma gets her first wicket!
Shafali Verma gets her first wicket in international cricket as she takes out Ama Kanchana for just 4 runs!
- 23 Jun 2022 11:21 AM GMT
Dilhari is playing a good innings and the boundaries come twice in the Harmanpreet Kaur over
Captain Harmanpreet Kaur is not pleased with a few midfield as Dilhari gets going - she hits two boundaries during this over!
At the end of 16 overs, Sri Lanka is at 72-4.
- 23 Jun 2022 11:10 AM GMT
And down goes the 4th wicket for Sri Lanka!
Vastrakar strikes now as De Silva goes back to the pavilion for just 8 runs off 11 balls.
Harmpanpreet Kaur is the one to take the easy catch De Silva shot up!