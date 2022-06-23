India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I HIGHLIGHTS: India beat Sri Lanka by 34 runs — Live Scores, Updates, Blog

India won the toss and elected to bat first in the 1st T20I vs Sri Lanka in Dambulla on Thursday. On her return to the national team, Jemimah Rodrigues (36) was the highest scorer in the Indian first innings as they set a target of 139 for the hosts.

The SL women couldn't do a good job with the bat and the India bowlers stepped up and restricted the Lankans to just 104/5 and beat Sri Lanka by 34 runs to get the first win in this three-match series.

HIGHLIGHTS: