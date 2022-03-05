India vs Pakistan, ICC Women's World Cup: Predicted XI, Weather, Match Time, Live Streaming

India will begin their World Cup campaign with their first group match against Pakistan at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on Sunday, March 6 from 6:30 am IST.

Head-to-head

India and Pakistan have met in ODIs ten times. Pakistan are yet to win a single match, with all 10 having been won by India. In T20Is, Pakistan have fared slightly better, winning 2 of 11 matches. India are therefore overwhelming favourites.

Recent Form

India had won just one match in their last 14 encounters before breaking the winless streak in the final match of the ODI series vs New Zealand last week. However, key players have struck form at the right time and they have won their two warm-up matches. Pakistan beat hosts New Zealand in their warm-up match in a surprise result and followed it up by beating Bangladesh.

A solid show with the bat 👍



An impressive display with the ball 💪#TeamIndia beat West Indies by 81 runs in the #CWC22 warm-up game. 👏 👏 #INDWvWIW



📸 📸: ICC/Getty Images pic.twitter.com/aMlGYVyNYJ — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) March 1, 2022

Probable XIs



Pakistan: Nahida Khan, Muneeba Ali, Javeria Khan, Bismah Maroof (c), Omaima Sohail, Aliya Riaz, Fatima Sana, Sidra Nawaz (wk), Diana Baig, Nida Dar, Nashra Sandhu

India: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Mithali Raj (c), Harmanpreet Kaur, Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Jhulan Goswami, Poonam Yadav

Full Squads

India: Mithali Raj (Captain), Harmanpreet Kaur (vice-captain), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wicketkeeper), Sneh Rana, Jhulan Goswami, Pooja Vastrakar, Meghna Singh, Renuka Singh Thakur, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav. Standby Players: S Meghana, Ekta Bisht, Simran Dil Bahadur

Pakistan: Bismah Maroof (Captain), Nida Dar (vice-captain), Aiman Anwar, Aliya Riaz, Anam Amin, Diana Baig, Fatima Sana, Ghulam Fatima, Javeria Khan, Muneeba Ali, Nahida Khan, Nashra Sandhu, Omaima Sohail, Sidra Amin, Sidra Nawaz (wicketkeeper). Standby Players: Iram Javed, Najiha Alvi and Tuba Hassan

You know about Jhulan Goswami, Mithali Raj, Harmanpreet Kaur...



Now let's get to know the young guns of the Indian team for the ICC Women's World Cup 2022 better.@YastikaBhatia @SnehRana15 @13richaghosh @SinghMeghna4991 #CWC22 pic.twitter.com/jtnOBcw5wY — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) March 4, 2022

Weather Forecast



The temperature on matchday is expected to hover between 17 to 21 degrees Celsius. Relatively humid conditions have been forecast for the day but there is no significant threat of rain.

Live Streaming

The India vs Pakistan Women's World Cup match will be shown on the Star Sports network (Hotstar) from 6:30 am on Sunday. You can also follow live updates on The Bridge.