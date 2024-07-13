India face Pakistan in Women's T20 Asia Cup opener, free entry for fans

India will clash with arch-rivals Pakistan on July 19 in the opening match of the Women's T20 Asia Cup at Dambulla, Sri Lanka Cricket announced on Friday.

Hosts Sri Lanka are set to play their first match against Bangladesh on July 20.

The tournament features eight teams: India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Thailand, UAE, Nepal, and Malaysia.



India are placed in Group A alongside Pakistan, UAE, and Nepal, while Group B includes Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Malaysia, and Thailand.

A total of 15 matches will be played, including two semifinals and the final.

"All the games will be broadcast live across international platforms, and the stadium will be kept open for the public to enter for free in order to witness the games," stated the media release.

The Executive Committee of Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) and the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) have appointed Ravin Wickramaratne as the Tournament Director.

Wickramaratne, who is also the vice-president of SLC said, "Sri Lanka Cricket, with the support of the Asian Cricket Council, is planning to conduct a highly successful tournament, as a successful outcome of this tournament will help advance women's cricket on the world stage."

This provides a platform for women cricketers to showcase their talent and inspire future generations.

The free entry for fans initiative will encourage more people to come and support women's cricket.

The Women's T20 Asia Cup is expected to draw significant attention, with fans eagerly awaiting the high-stakes matches, especially the opening clash between India and Pakistan.

This tournament is seen as a crucial step in promoting and developing women's cricket in the region.